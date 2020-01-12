Gary LeRoy Agard (1935 - 2020)
Guest Book
  • "Norma , so sorry to hear the sad news. I will always..."
    - Kevin Maguire
  • "Norma so sorry to hear about Gary prayers for you and your..."
    - Mona and Jim Bussart
  • "Rest Gary, until you hear at dawn, the low, clear reveille..."
    - Harry Simpson
  • "Norma, I'm so sorry for your loss, I'm thinking of you."
    - Genelle Miller
  • "Norma,I'm so sorry for your loss of Gary, thinking of you."
    - Genelle Miller
Service Information
Headley Funeral Chapel
813 State Street
Augusta, KS
67010
(316)-775-7778
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Augusta United Methodist Church
Augusta, KS
View Map
Service
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
2:00 PM
Augusta United Methodist Church
Augusta, KS
View Map
Obituary
1935-2020 Gary LeRoy Agard, 84, of Augusta, KS, passed away Wednesday, January 8, 2020. Visitation 1:00 - 2:00 p.m. with service at 2:00 p.m. Monday, January 13, 2020, at Augusta United Methodist Church, Augusta, KS. Burial will follow at Elmwood Cemetery Augusta, KS. Gary was born in Wichita, KS, on March 11, 1935, to Madeline Grace (Skaer) Davis and Roy L. Agard. He retired from the U.S. Air Force as a major. He was later a maintenance supervisor at Exxon Mobil Oil. On November 21, 1981, he married Norma (Gardner) Millison Agard in Augusta, KS, who survives him. He is also survived by: daughters, Garrie Lynne Kancewick (Stan), Kay Christner (Tom), Jean Morgan (George), Lisa Mahaffey (Cliff); son, Mark Agard; grandchildren, Michael, James, Thomas, and Sam Kancewick, Blair Miller (Kevin), Bailey Kearney (Cody), Kelsey Howse (Joe), Allen and Aaron Morgan, Stu Runberg, Madeline Nixon (Adam), Jennifer Dudley (Nick), John and Zane Runberg, Ben and Jon Agard, Travis Hall (Anna); great grandchildren, Chandler Kearney, Guinevere and Minerva Nixon, Tayler, Natalie, Jayden, and Whitney Hall; half-sisters, Linda Glenn (Dale), Jane Agard. Preceded in death by: his mother, Madeline Grace (Skaer) Davis; father, Roy L. Agard; step father, Donald Davis. Memorial donations to Augusta Historical Society 303 State St. Augusta, KS 67010.
Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on Jan. 12, 2020
