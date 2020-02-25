Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gary Watts. View Sign Service Information Claybar Funeral Home Inc 504 N 5Th St Orange , TX 77630 (409)-886-4445 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Claybar Funeral Home Inc 504 N 5Th St Orange , TX 77630 View Map Rosary 7:00 PM Claybar Funeral Home Inc 504 N 5Th St Orange , TX 77630 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 2:00 PM St. Henry Catholic Church Bridge City , TX View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Gary Watts, 85, of Bridge City, Texas, passed away on February 23, 2020, in Beaumont, Texas.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, February 28, 2020, at St. Henry Catholic Church in Bridge City with Father Jim McClintock officiating. Entombment will follow the service at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in Orange.

Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. with a Rosary recited at 7:00 p.m., Thursday, February 27, 2020, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange.

Born in Port Arthur, Texas, on January 26, 1935, he was the son of Tyre Harris Watts and Rosemary Barbara Preuss Watts. Gary spent many years providing for his family as a Chemical Engineer for Chevron in Port Arthur where he later retired. He was a lover of music and enjoyed dancing with his wife any chance he got. He had a sweet tooth, an unusual sense of humor, enjoyed traveling to new places, and getting to make people laugh. Gary was a wonderful caretaker for Lynette and a very involved and devoted father and grandfather. He will be deeply missed by those who knew and loved him.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Tyre and Rosemary Watts; loving wife, Lynette Louise Watts; and his great-grandson, Gabriel Watts.

Those left to cherish his memory include his children, Janice Watts, Elizabeth Chelton and husband Robert, Nancy Austin and husband Billy, Angela Tedford and husband Damon, Dennis Watts, Christopher Watts and wife Lora, Stephen Watts, Phillip Watts, Joel Watts and wife Emily, Neil Watts and wife Shally, and Keith Watts and wife Wendy; 27 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and his brother, Jimmy Goodridge and wife Gayle; along with numerous other loving family and friends.

Serving as pallbearers will be Mathew Austin, Jonah Watts, Justin Langford, Andrew Watts, Damon Tedford, and Robert Chelton.

In lieu of customary remembrances, memorial contributions can be made to the at 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.

Gary Watts, 85, of Bridge City, Texas, passed away on February 23, 2020, in Beaumont, Texas.A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, February 28, 2020, at St. Henry Catholic Church in Bridge City with Father Jim McClintock officiating. Entombment will follow the service at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in Orange.Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. with a Rosary recited at 7:00 p.m., Thursday, February 27, 2020, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange.Born in Port Arthur, Texas, on January 26, 1935, he was the son of Tyre Harris Watts and Rosemary Barbara Preuss Watts. Gary spent many years providing for his family as a Chemical Engineer for Chevron in Port Arthur where he later retired. He was a lover of music and enjoyed dancing with his wife any chance he got. He had a sweet tooth, an unusual sense of humor, enjoyed traveling to new places, and getting to make people laugh. Gary was a wonderful caretaker for Lynette and a very involved and devoted father and grandfather. He will be deeply missed by those who knew and loved him.He was preceded in death by his parents, Tyre and Rosemary Watts; loving wife, Lynette Louise Watts; and his great-grandson, Gabriel Watts.Those left to cherish his memory include his children, Janice Watts, Elizabeth Chelton and husband Robert, Nancy Austin and husband Billy, Angela Tedford and husband Damon, Dennis Watts, Christopher Watts and wife Lora, Stephen Watts, Phillip Watts, Joel Watts and wife Emily, Neil Watts and wife Shally, and Keith Watts and wife Wendy; 27 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and his brother, Jimmy Goodridge and wife Gayle; along with numerous other loving family and friends.Serving as pallbearers will be Mathew Austin, Jonah Watts, Justin Langford, Andrew Watts, Damon Tedford, and Robert Chelton.In lieu of customary remembrances, memorial contributions can be made to the at 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601. Published in the The Beaumont Enterprise on Feb. 25, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Beaumont Enterprise Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.