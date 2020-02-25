|
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gary Watts.
|
|
Visitation
View Map
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
|
Rosary
View Map
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
7:00 PM
|
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
2:00 PM
View Map
St. Henry Catholic Church
Gary Watts, 85, of Bridge City, Texas, passed away on February 23, 2020, in Beaumont, Texas.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, February 28, 2020, at St. Henry Catholic Church in Bridge City with Father Jim McClintock officiating. Entombment will follow the service at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in Orange.
Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. with a Rosary recited at 7:00 p.m., Thursday, February 27, 2020, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange.
Born in Port Arthur, Texas, on January 26, 1935, he was the son of Tyre Harris Watts and Rosemary Barbara Preuss Watts. Gary spent many years providing for his family as a Chemical Engineer for Chevron in Port Arthur where he later retired. He was a lover of music and enjoyed dancing with his wife any chance he got. He had a sweet tooth, an unusual sense of humor, enjoyed traveling to new places, and getting to make people laugh. Gary was a wonderful caretaker for Lynette and a very involved and devoted father and grandfather. He will be deeply missed by those who knew and loved him.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Tyre and Rosemary Watts; loving wife, Lynette Louise Watts; and his great-grandson, Gabriel Watts.
Those left to cherish his memory include his children, Janice Watts, Elizabeth Chelton and husband Robert, Nancy Austin and husband Billy, Angela Tedford and husband Damon, Dennis Watts, Christopher Watts and wife Lora, Stephen Watts, Phillip Watts, Joel Watts and wife Emily, Neil Watts and wife Shally, and Keith Watts and wife Wendy; 27 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and his brother, Jimmy Goodridge and wife Gayle; along with numerous other loving family and friends.
Serving as pallbearers will be Mathew Austin, Jonah Watts, Justin Langford, Andrew Watts, Damon Tedford, and Robert Chelton.
In lieu of customary remembrances, memorial contributions can be made to the at 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
Published in the The Beaumont Enterprise on Feb. 25, 2020
|
|
|
Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page.
Thank you. You have now memorialized
on Facebook.
|
|
The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to:
- Connect with memorials that are important to you.
- Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.
- Share your memories with your Facebook friends.
|