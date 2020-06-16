Harold Gary Wharton, 81, of Bridge City, passed away on Thursday, June 11, 2020. Gary as he was best known, was born on August 21, 1938 to his parents Mildred Violet (Warren) Wharton and Harold William Wharton in Gering, NE. An only child, Gary grew up in a farming family. It was clear from a young age that Gary was destined to have a career outside of the family farm; his drive to educate himself and have a career he could be passionate about was something that could be seen his entire life. Gary was a proud graduate of South Dakota School of Mines and had a successful career in civil engineering. Gary was a very hard worker, a trait he instilled in his children, and was devoted to his work and career- always pushing for the next milestone. When not working, Gary loved to take on projects that might have been better suited to professionals for other people...but for Gary it was a challenge he readily accepted. Gary was endlessly supportive of his daughter and step-son, and a positive force in both of their lives. Gary will be missed for his brilliant effect on the world by all those who knew him.



Left to cherish his memory and continue his legacy of excellence is his daughter, Heather Kissam and fiance Donnie Newman of Lumberton; his step-son, Shane McWhorter and wife Karla of Oklahoma City, OK; and his grandchildren: Drew McWhorter and Brixey McWhorter.



Preceding Gary in death are his parents, Mildred Violet (Warren) Wharton and Harold William Wharton.



To honor Gary's life the family will have a time of visitation on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Lumberton Family Funeral Home, 766 S. Main St., Lumberton, TX 77657. Cremation services have been entrusted to Lumberton Family Funeral Home.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Affinity Benevolence Fund, "In Memory of Harold Wharton." Benevolence Donations can be mailed to the corporate office at 2708 S. Medford Dr. Lufkin, TX 75901.



