1936 - 2019 Gay Frances "MeMaw" Cravy, 83, of Hamshire, died Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at Baptist Hospitals of Southeast Texas, Beaumont. She was born on February 16, 1936, to Marzelle Eiland Ascol and A. A. Ascol, in Tyler. Survivors include her sons, Steve Rose and his wife, Sara, of Hamshire and David Rose and his wife, Candy, of Beaumont; brothers, Al Ascol and his wife, Carol, of Mauriceville; Bill Ascol and his wife, Karen, of Oklahoma; and Tom Ascol and his wife, Donna, of Cape Coral, Florida; sister, Judy Bertrand and her husband, Royce, of Beaumont; stepson, Ricky Cravy; stepdaughter, Jackie Sue Fox; nine grandchildren; twenty great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jack Cravy; sister, Joy Dyer; and grandson, Patrick Stephen Rose. A gathering of Mrs. Cravy's family and friends will be from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., Friday, August 2, 2019, at Broussard's, 134 West Buccaneer Drive, Winnie. Her funeral service will be 10:00 a.m., Saturday, August 3, 2019, at First Baptist Church of Hamshire, 25304 Highway 124, Hamshire, with her interment to follow at Haven of Rest Cemetery, Beaumont. Complete and updated information may be found at: broussards1889.com.
Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on Aug. 2, 2019