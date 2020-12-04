Gayle Christine Duplissey, 83, of Silsbee, died Wednesday, December 2, 2020. She was born on January 1, 1937, in Minneapolis-St. Paul, Minnesota, to Margaret Fuller Aanderud and Godfried Aanderud.
Mrs. Dupplissey was a loving mother and a member of First Pentecostal Church for fifty-four years. She was the music and choir director and played the organ at her church for several years. Mrs. Duplissey also was Principal of Silsbee Christian Academy, a puppet director, tour guide, and an unbelievable organizer.
Survivors include her husband, Reverend C.M. Duplissey; children, Delia Vernon and her husband, Mark, of Nederland; Charles Duplissey and his wife, Angela, of Port Neches; and Jodi Looper and her husband, Reverend Homer Looper, of Silsbee; grandchildren, Dwayne Duplissey of Silsbee; Emilee Baker and her husband, Aaron, of Union City, Tennessee; Elizabeth McDaniel and her husband, Brad, of Vidor; Heather Henneberry and her husband, Blake, of Nederland; Brock Vernon of Port Arthur; and Tammy Cox and her husband, Nathaniel; Tiffany Looper, Teri Looper, and Toni Looper, all of Silsbee; sixteen great-grandchildren; and honorary granddaughter, Carli Sumner and her husband, Aaron, of Silsbee. She is preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Tammy Duplissey; daughter-in-law, Debbie Duplissey; a great-granddaughter; and brothers, Ted Aanderud and Emil Aanderud.
A gathering of Mrs. Duplissey's family and friends will begin at 5:00 p.m., with her funeral service at 7:00 p.m., Monday, December 7, 2020, at First Pentecostal Church, 1420 North 5th Street, Silsbee, under the direction of Broussard's, 490 Cemetery Road, Silsbee. A formal procession from Broussard's Mortuary to Resthaven Cemetery for Mrs. Duplissey's interment will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 8, 2020.
Sister Duplissey's funeral service can be live streamed at https://www.facebook.com/steve.cooper.144
