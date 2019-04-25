1940 - 2019 Gene Bennefield, 79, of Lumberton passed away Sunday, April 21, 2019. Born April 3, 1940, in San Augustine, he was a former Beaumont resident and a retired pipefitter. Mr. Bennefield was a member of Major Drive Church of Christ. His survivors include his wife, R. Ann Bennefield of Lumberton; daughter, Lisa McHenry and husband Jim of Beaumont; son, Mike Bennefield and wife Jennifer of Kirbyville; a sister, Loretta Person and husband Walter of Winter Springs, Florida; and grandchildren, Kyle Waller of Lumberton, Allison Davis and husband Kevin of Conroe, Emily McHenry of Beaumont, Jacob Bennefield and wife Mandi of Bailey, Colorado, and Brandon Bennefield and fiance Jordan Hashaw of Mauriceville. He was preceded in death by his father, Percie Bennefield; mother, Mary (Bethel) Bennefield; sister, Bonnie Sue Ward; and brother, Donald Bennefield. A graveside service is set for 2 p.m. Saturday, April 27, 2019, at Antioch Cemetery on Hwy. 147 North, San Augustine, under the direction of Wyman Roberts Funeral Home in San Augustine.

