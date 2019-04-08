1923 - 2019 Genevieve Mary Lou Davis, 96, of Evadale, TX, passed away Friday, April 5, 2019. She was born Genevieve Mary Lou Rogers on Jan. 18, 1923. She was preceded in death by her husband of 72 years, Garland R. Davis; son, Robert T. Davis; brother, Walter S. Rogers, Jr. and grandson Robin Ray Colvin. She is survived by her sister, living in Halletsville, TX; daughters, Mary Stiebing, JoAnn Whitmire and Bonnie Denby; five grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren and seven great-great grandchildren. Her family will receive friends on Tuesday, April 9, 2019, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., with a Rosary being recited at 7:00 p.m., at Farmer Funeral Home, 415 N. 4th Street, Silsbee, TX. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at 10:00 a.m., in the funeral home chapel, officiated by Rev. Andy Moore. Interment will follow at Resthaven Cemetery in Silsbee, TX.
Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on Apr. 8, 2019