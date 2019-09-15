Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for George Baird. View Sign Service Information Farmer Funeral Home 415 North 4th Street Silsbee , TX 77656 (409)-385-2828 Send Flowers Obituary

1940 - 2019 George Houston Baird, age 79, of Zavalla, Texas, passed away on Saturday, August 31, 2019. Arrangements for cremation were made under the direction of Farmer Funeral Home in Silsbee, Texas. George was born on Wednesday, April 10, 1940, in Winnsboro, Louisiana to parents, Ruth (Wilson) and William Clarence Baird. He was a proud soldier in the United States Navy when he was a young man. After his time in the Navy, George moved to Texas and made a career in the A/C business until his retirement. He loved to shoot guns, hunt and fish so much that he moved up to Zavalla, Texas in 2006 to be close to the big game action. He rode is four-wheeler every day to visit with neighbors down the road or just around in general, rather than just sitting around with nothing to do. If he saw you standing outside, he was likely to stop and have a beer with you and catch up on what was going on that day. He was constantly smiling and happy with everyone he came across. George really cared about spending time with his boys and being involved with them. When they were younger, he helped coach their sports teams, took them camping, fishing and whatever else they could find to do. George was a son, father, brother and friend who will forever be loved and missed by all who knew him. George is survived by his son, Roger Baird and Gail Thibodeaux, as well as his son, Larry Baird; grandchildren, Jordan Baird, Layci Baird and Lindsay Post; siblings, Christine Hillard, Butch Larche, Jimmy Willis and Jeanette Parker. George is preceded in death by his parents, Ruth and William Baird, as well as siblings, Clarence Baird, Ralph Baird, Billy Baird, Sammy Willis, Janet McLead and Jeannie Baird.

