George Bliss Murray
1945 - 2020
George Bliss Murray, 75, died on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 in San Antonio, where he had lived since 2006. He was born in Houston on August 1, 1945 to Raymond and Ada (Bliss) Murray and lived in Port Arthur throughout his early years. George attended the University of the South in Sewanee, TN and the University of Texas at Austin, eventually receiving a PhD in English. He taught English at Lamar University and English and Latin at Vidor HS, Beaumont Central HS, and West Brook HS, before retiring in 2002. He is survived by his wife Kathleen, brother Raymond, son Rob, daughter-in-law Alex, and granddaughter Darcy, as well as many cousins, nieces, and nephews. Services will be held at a future date to be determined.

Published in Beaumont Enterprise from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2020.
