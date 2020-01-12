Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for George H. Bradley Jr. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 12:00 PM Courville's Beaumont Send Flowers Obituary

1955-2019 George H Bradley Jr, 64, of Gist, formerly of Nederland, died after a short battle with lung and brain cancer on December 23, 2019. He was born to the late, George H Bradley, Sr. and Janie Elizabeth McKinney Bradley in Port Neches, Texas. He graduated from Nederland High School in 1974, where he discovered the machinist trade. George was employed at Babin Machine Works, Beaumont for forty-five years as a manual machinist. He was talented at working with his hands, fixing things, and was a BBQ master. George is survived by his only child, Alicia Higginbotham of Lumberton (formerly of Little Cypress); granddaughters, Rebecca Robertson and husband, Quade (Houston), Ashten Higginbotham (Little Cypress), and Anna Higginbotham (Lumberton); sister, Linda Alphin and husband, Dan (Hillister), and brother, Clyde Bradley and wife, Cathy (Nederland); nephew, Jason Alphin and wife, Tiffany; niece, Susan Bruner and husband, Blake (Nederland); one great-nephew and numerous great-nieces. George enjoyed fishing, hunting, gardening, motorcycles, and BBQing for his family. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends. A life celebration will be held at 12:00 pm on Saturday, January 18th at Courville's Beaumont.

