George Herman, 83, of Lumberton, died Wednesday, May 20, 2020. He was born on January 20, 1937, to Charlotte Estelle LaQuey Herman and George A. Herman, in Dallas, Texas.
In his youth, George liked to hunt, fish, and take pictures. Later he quit hunting and discovered camping, hiking, and Big Bend. He fished, camped, hiked, and photographed as long as he could.
Survivors include his children, Craig Herman and his wife, Candice, Dee McNeil, and Kevin Kouns and his wife, Brenda; grandchildren, Nathan Ward and his wife, Della; Jessica Busceme and her husband, Greg; Daniel Herman and his wife, Halley; Amber McNeil, Michaela Cowart and her husband, Ethan; Mark Kouns, Matthew Kouns and his wife, Kathryn; great grandchildren, Wyatt Ward, Gregory Busceme III, Charlie Busceme, Tyler Strother, and Haven Kouns.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
A gathering of Mr. Herman's family and friends will be from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m., Saturday, May 30, 2020, at Broussard's, 2000 McFaddin Avenue, Beaumont. Please observe social distancing guidelines. Cremation arrangements were handled through Broussard's Crematorium, under the direction of Broussard's, 2000 McFaddin Avenue, Beaumont.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Sierra Club, 2101 Webster Street, Suite 1300, Oakland, California 94612.
Complete and updated information can be found at: broussards1889.com.
In his youth, George liked to hunt, fish, and take pictures. Later he quit hunting and discovered camping, hiking, and Big Bend. He fished, camped, hiked, and photographed as long as he could.
Survivors include his children, Craig Herman and his wife, Candice, Dee McNeil, and Kevin Kouns and his wife, Brenda; grandchildren, Nathan Ward and his wife, Della; Jessica Busceme and her husband, Greg; Daniel Herman and his wife, Halley; Amber McNeil, Michaela Cowart and her husband, Ethan; Mark Kouns, Matthew Kouns and his wife, Kathryn; great grandchildren, Wyatt Ward, Gregory Busceme III, Charlie Busceme, Tyler Strother, and Haven Kouns.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
A gathering of Mr. Herman's family and friends will be from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m., Saturday, May 30, 2020, at Broussard's, 2000 McFaddin Avenue, Beaumont. Please observe social distancing guidelines. Cremation arrangements were handled through Broussard's Crematorium, under the direction of Broussard's, 2000 McFaddin Avenue, Beaumont.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Sierra Club, 2101 Webster Street, Suite 1300, Oakland, California 94612.
Complete and updated information can be found at: broussards1889.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Beaumont Enterprise on May 29, 2020.