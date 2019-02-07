1970 - 2019 George Michael Kenney died Monday, February 4, 2019, in Beaumont, TX, at age 48. He was born on November 6, 1970 in New Orleans, LA. He is survived by his parents, Mary and James Kenney, Jr., his sister, Carol Begnaud (Edward), his brothers, James Kenney, III, (Susan), Patrick Kenney, (Nina), Sean Kenney, (Robin), and Clay Kenney, 13 nieces and nephews, a great niece and 3 great nephews and his sweet dog, Bleaux. Visitation will be held at Greenwood Funeral Home, 5100 Canal Boulevard, New Orleans, LA, on Saturday, February 9, 2019, at 12:00 p.m.; followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 1:00 p.m.; Interment to follow at Carrollton Cemetery No. 1. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Bridge House, 1160 Camp Street, New Orleans, LA 70130 or the Humane Society-Southeast Texas, 2050 Spindletop Avenue, Beaumont, TX 77705.
Greenwood Funeral Home
5200 Canal Blvd
New Orleans, LA 70124
(504) 486-0880
Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on Feb. 7, 2019