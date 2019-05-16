1934 - 2019 George Edward Myers Sr. Passed away on May 11, 2019. He was born on February 5, 1934 in Houston, TX to Mac Lee Myers and Miriam Lee Goode. George graduated from Beaumont High in 1952 and went on to receive a bachelor's degree in Business Administration, and he eventually retired from his career at Gulf States Utilities. He was a ham radio operator for many years, known as having the call sign N5CAW. Having many friends in the Ham Community he spoke to people locally as well as around the world. He was an avid baseball/football player from his childhood into his 40s, spending more than 30 years playing softball in Beaumont leagues, winning regional titles and state championships with the Sherman Lumber softball team,The Lumberman who went the state playoffs for 12 consecutive years. He was also an umpire who umpired games in the South East Texas area for more than 20 years. He had a huge love for classical music and could name the composer after hearing only the first few seconds of any song. He loved caring for his schnauzer Chloe and taking her for walks. He was a devoted and loving father and enjoyed sharing his love and knowledge of sports with his son, and attending baseball games, and teaching his daughter his love for woodwork. He was a dedicated grandfather and enjoyed watching his grandson at sporting events and teaching his granddaughter how to play the flute and helping both of them with schoolwork. He was truly one of kind will be greatly missed by all those who knew and loved him. In Lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the . Special thanks to (Harbor Hospice) for their caring support. He is survived by his ex-wife, Carol Lee Myers; son, George Myers Jr. and fiance, Tracy McClelland; daughter, Tracy Roberts; grandchildren, Chase Palmer and Whittney Holt and husband,Brandon Holt; great-grandson, Rowan Holt. A memorial visitation will be held at Lumberton Family Funeral Home Chapel on Thursday, May 16, 2019 from 5pm to 6pm, a service honoring the life of George E. Myers Sr. at 6pm.

