1938-2019 Vidor - George Robert Thomas, a loving husband, father, and grandfather, passed away on March 15, 2019, at the age of 80, at Harbor Hospice of Beaumont. George was born in Gist, Texas (Orange County). Moving to north Vidor as a young child, he grew up working on his family's dairy farm. George was an outstanding football player at Vidor High School where he graduated in 1956. He served in the U.S. Army and National Guard from 1961-1965. While in service, in October of 1962, he accompanied his unit to Florida to stand in alert during the Cuban Missile Crisis. On October 1, 1965, George married Geraldine Brassieur of Beaumont. They remained a loving couple for 48 years until Geri's death in 2013. George worked hard during his life, but found time to enjoy cooking for family holidays, and relaxing on summer family vacations to Galveston. For many years, George was a faithful member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Vidor where he often served as usher. George Thomas was predeceased by his parents, Henry Oliver Thomas (1896-1938) and Zadie Peveto Thomas (1903-1975); and seven of his siblings, Alice Ellen Thomas Graham, Lonie Margurette Thomas Wallace, John Clayton "Buck" Thomas, Martha Ann Thomas Torres, Willy E. "Bill" Thomas, Henry Allen "Pistol" Thomas, and Stella Thomas Hoffpauir. He is survived by his two daughters, Janet Lynn Thomas of Houston, and Jamie Sue Thomas Ladd of Lumberton. He leaves one granddaughter, Mackenzie Allyse Ladd, to mourn her Pawpaw. He is survived by three of his siblings: Virgil Cam Thomas and wife Betty, Leonard Howard "Rip" Thomas and wife Glenda, and Fannie Raye Thomas Carpenter, as well as numerous nephews, nieces, family members and friends. Visitation is planned on Monday, March 18 from 6-9 p.m., with a Rosary at 7 pm at Memorial Funeral Home in Vidor. A Funeral will be held at Our lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, in Vidor, at 10 a.m., Tuesday, March 19, followed by interment at Rest Lawn Cemetery in Vidor.

