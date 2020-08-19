George Scott Yeargin, Jr. of Pasadena, Texas died at age 63, a few days short of his 64th birthday. He was a gentle soul, an artist who received a fine art degree from Texas A & M University in Commerce, Texas. His art appeared on the cover of several magazines during the 1980's. He was also a truck driver for several years and received additional education from the American highway, an eye opening and white knuckled experience for him while making deliveries to various cities during the cold winters up north. He received a drafting degree from San Jacinto College and worked for various companies throughout the ship channel for a while. He received peace from cooking for his many friends and family. He was a lifelong gardener, who if he had it to do over again would most likely have pursued the title of Master Gardener. He was elated to serve as a Deacon at the First Presbyterian Church in Pasadena, Texas, having attended the same church since he was 4 years old. Other notable events throughout his life include that he learned to walk at the age of 8 months, much to the surprise of his family, who lived in Memphis Tennessee at this time. He hit the road walking and searching at the age of 3 or 4, outside of Crossett Arkansas, but was apprehended by a concerned citizen and thankfully returned to his mother. He attended Bailey Elementary, Park View Intermediate, and Sam Rayburn High School, graduating in 1974. He was a rabid baseball fan, with a card collection that spanned the decades. He joined the United States Navy and served aboard the USS Turner Joy, and was honorably discharged. He leaves behind the love of his life, Cindy Lamb. He leaves behind one sister and a brother in law, a niece and her family and two nephews and their families, and numerous cousins and kin folk who he loved beyond measure. He is preceded in death by his mother, Frances Laura Yeargin, and his father, George Scott Yeargin. A memorial service will take place on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 2:00pm at Grand View Funeral Home



