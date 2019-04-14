Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for George Stephens. View Sign

1934 - 2019 George C. Stephens, 85, of Lumberton, TX, passed away Thursday, April 11, 2019. George was born Feb. 26, 1934, in Lebanon, MO. He always had a deep sense of gratitude toward his parents, Charles and Anna Stephens for sacrifices made while raising the family. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Jo Evelyn Stephens; one daughter, Debbie Dunham and husband Mike; one granddaughter, Angie Humble and husband Sean; one grandson, Ben Dunham and wife Chasity; four great granddaughters, Addison Humble, Libby Humble, Sidney Dunham and Scout Dunham. He entered the ministry in 1974, but never felt led into full-time ministry. He supplied in area churches. In 1984, he was asked to serve as associate pastor of First Baptist Church of Lumberton. He accepted and was ordained with Brother J. P. Owens, Director of Missions, officiating at the ordination service. He served 17 years in that capacity and was privileged to serve with pastors Brother Rowat H. Smith , Dr. Ron Herring and Brother Russell Fite. In 2002, he resigned from the church and he and Jo moved to Woodville, to enjoy country living. They joined First Baptist Church, and a short while later, George was privileged to serve with the pastor, Dr. Dwayne Freese, a very dedicated pastor. He also enjoyed serving with the other staff members as well. While in Woodville, he preached in a number of other churches in the area. In 2009, he and Jo returned to Lumberton to be near the family. They joined the First Baptist Church in Silsbee. As a church member, he enjoyed working with the pastor, Dr. Scott Moody, a fine pastor and a good friend. George and Jo enjoyed traveling and visiting several European countries. A special visit was made to Dundee, Scotland, birthplace of his grandmother. She came here in 1900. A Scottish tradition has been enjoyed for three generations during the holiday season in the Stephens family, Scottish shortcake, home-baked by Jo, his wife. George had many friends in Southeast Texas. To anyone he may have offended in any way, he asks their forgiveness and God's forgiveness. His family will receive friends on Monday, April 15, 2019, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., at Farmer Funeral Home, 415 N. 4th Street, Silsbee, TX. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at 10:00 a.m., at Farmer Funeral Home, officiated by Rev. Ron Herring. Interment will follow at Colmesneil Cemetery, Colmesneil, TX. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in honor of George C. Stephens to Calvary North Baptist Church, 395 Fletcher Rd., Lumberton, TX 77657, or www.calvaryontheweb.com Funeral Home Farmer Funeral Home

415 North 4th Street

Silsbee , TX 77656

