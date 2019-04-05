George "Smokey" Washington, Jr. 1963-2019 George "Smokey" Washington, Jr., 55, was born to the late George C. Washington, Sr. and Anita Washington on July 14, 1963 in Beaumont, TX. He was graduate of Hebert High School class of 1981 and attended Alabama A&M University. George went home to eternal peace Monday, April 1, 2019 after a long battle with cancer. He was proceeded in death by his father, George C. Washington, Sr., Grandmother, Hazel Washington, Grandfather, Easton Washington and recently Aunts, Margie Washington, Josephine Ozen and Maxine Cole. Left to mourn George's passing and celebrating his life is his loving Wife, Jo Ann, Mother, Anita, four Children, Brandon, Gayla (Robert), Kameron and Sydney. Five Grandchildren, Braylon, Robert, Robin, Noah and Hayden. Three Sisters, Stephanie (James), Aqua Netta and Whitney. One Brother, William (Sarah). Mother-in-law, Mary, Brother-in-law, John, Sister-in-law Deidre. A host of nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends. Funeral Services Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Church of Christ in Deerbrook, Humble, TX 19730 Kenswick Dr., Humble, TX 77338. Viewing 9:00 a.m. to 10:50 a.m. Funeral Service begins at 11:00 a.m. Graveside Service: Forest Lawn Cemetery, 4955 Pine St., Beaumont, TX at approximately 2:00 p.m. Re-pass: Ebenezer Baptist Church, 675 College St., Beaumont, TX 77701 following graveside service.
Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on Apr. 5, 2019