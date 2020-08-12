Georgia Earline Campbell Diamond, 93, died on July 30,2020 in her home with her daughters by her side in Friendswood, Texas. She was the daughter of Nettie Jane Chestnut and Hillary Dorris Campbell of The Heights, Houston, Texas. She was proceeded in death by her husband Ray Diamond, her son Pete Diamond, and her brother Bob Campbell.
She is survived by her two daughters and their husbands--Danna Diamond Dirksmeyer and Duke Dirksmeyer, Alice Diamond Winstead and Michael Winstead-- her daughter in law Carol Nelson Diamond; her granddaughter Lauren Koenig and her husband Craig Koenig, her granddaughter Emily Dirksmeyer, her grandson Matthew Lee Streety, and her two sisters Jane Harsch and Evelyn Oldroyd.
She devoted her life to her family and everyone who had the opportunity to know her was touched by her gentle spirit and self-sacrifice for others. She was a faithful woman of prayer and loved unconditionally. She has left a wonderful legacy for her children, grandchildren, and the many nieces, nephews and cousins remaining in the Diamond and Campbell families.
We will be doing a private family graveside service and next year when it is safe to gather again will have a Celebration of Life Memorial. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to The Alzheimer's Foundation of America at www.alzfdn.org
or The Salvation Army at www.salvationarmy.org
Condolences may be sent to the Diamond family in care of Jeter Memorial Funeral Home at www.jeterfuneralhome.com
