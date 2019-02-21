1935 - 2019 Georgianna Stripling, 83, of Beaumont, died Sunday, February 17, 2019, in The Woodlands, TX. Georgianna was a lifelong resident of Beaumont before moving to The Woodlands area in 2016. She was born on October 3, 1935, to Johnnie Archie and Elizabeth Octava Teel. Georgianna was an elementary school teacher in Beaumont for thirty-three years before retiring in 1991. She is survived by her daughters, Beth Stripling Hill and her husband, John, of San Antonio and Connie Kuykendall of The Woodlands; son, Guy Stripling and his wife, Nancy, of Magnolia; grandchildren, Thomas Stripling and his wife, Sarah, Daniel Stripling and his wife, Allison, Rachael Stripling, Ryan Kuykendall, and Whitney Kuykendall; great grandchildren, Lillian Stripling, Brayden Stripling, and Audrey Stripling. A gathering of Mrs. Stripling's family and friends will be from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., Thursday, February 21, 2019, at Broussard's Mortuary, 2000 McFaddin Avenue, Beaumont. Her funeral service will be 11:00 a.m., Friday, February 22, 2019, at Broussard's, with interment to follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Beaumont. Memorial contributions may be made to the Benevolence Fund of Tomball Bible Church, 400 North Walnut, Tomball, Texas 77375. Complete and updated information may be found at: broussards1889.com
Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on Feb. 21, 2019