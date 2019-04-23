1940 - 2019 Gerald Gene Benoit, 78, of Groves, Texas passed away peacefully at home with his spouse by his side, on Saturday, April 21, 2019. Gerald was born November 30, 1940 in Port Arthur, Texas to Oscar Benoit and Virginia Pellerin Benoit. He was a lifelong area resident and retired from Baptist Hospital in 2009 as a medical technologist. He was preceded in death by his, parents, and sister, Betty Faulk. Survivors include his spouse of 42 years, Craig Broussard of Groves; sister, Velva Rae Allison of Lake Charles, LA; brother, J.D. Benoit and wife Flo of Groves; nieces, Rae Ann Anderson, and Debbie Young; nephews, Dean Benoit, Darrel Faulk, and Brian Bailey. A visitation for family and friends will be Tuesday, April 23, 2019 from 6:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. at Levingston Funeral Home in Groves. A graveside service will be at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at Oak Bluff Memorial Park in Port Neches under the direction of Levingston Funeral Home in Groves. A gathering for family and friends will follow the burial at Beau Reve on Atlantic Road.
Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on Apr. 23, 2019