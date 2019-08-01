Gerald "Jerry" Gray Sr. (1942 - 2019)
1942 - 2019 CPO Gerald "Jerry" Gray, Sr., (Ret.), 76, of Vidor, died Monday, July 29, 2019. He was born on December 30, 1942, to Olive Godinus Uzelac and Michael Ezelac, in Duluth, Minnesota. Jerry was faithful to the United States Navy and retired after twenty plus years of service. He later worked and retired from Fischer Industries. Jerry also enjoyed working with and rescuing German Shepherds. Survivors include his son, Richard Gray and his wife, Angel; daughter, Tammy Adaway; son, Gerald Gray II and his wife, Michele; grandchildren, Joshua Gray, Alex Adaway and her fiance, Chris Rhodes, Gerald Gray III, Havanah Unruh, and Tyler Unruh; great-grandson, Dawson Gray; numerous nieces and nephews; friends, John Landsittel and Robert Bradford; and his beloved German Shepherd, "Dog". He is preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Brandi Gray; grandson, Dylan Gray; and stepfather, Lou Gray. A gathering of Mr. Gray's family and friends will begin at 1:00 p.m., with his memorial service to follow at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, August 3, 2019, at Broussard's, 1605 North Major Drive, Beaumont. A family committal was held at Broussard's Crematorium, Beaumont. Memorial contributions may be made to Lani's Lucky Shepherds of Houston, 8765 Spring Cypress Drive L197, Spring, Texas 77379. Complete and updated information may be found at: broussards1889.com.
Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on Aug. 1, 2019
