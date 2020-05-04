1929-2020 Gerald Joseph Oubre, 90, of Groves, passed away on May 1, 2020, at his home. A funeral service will be held at 3:00 p.m., Monday, May 4, 2020, at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Groves. Officiating will be Reverend Sinclar Oubre. The funeral will be live on Port Arthur International Seafarers Facebook page. Visitation will be from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m., Monday, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange. Born in Port Arthur, Texas, on November 29, 1929, he was the son of Henry Oubre and Nellie (Girouard) Oubre. Gerald retired as a lab tech from Texaco/Star Enterprise and was a member of OCAW. He also worked as a union carpenter for many years and built beautiful homes in Groves and Port Neches. Gerald was a member of St. James Catholic Church and Knights of Columbus. He was an honorary Rotarian, former Jaycee, and was also a former South East Texas Mardi Gras board member. Gerald loved to dance and could always be found on the dance floor. He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather. Gerald left an imprint on everyone's heart and will be profoundly missed by all who knew and loved him. He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Nellie Oubre; and brother, Ora Oubre. He is survived by his loving wife of 65 1/2 years, Pat Oubre of Groves; children, Max Stephanie Oubre Duplant of Irving, Father Sinclair Kevin Oubre of Orange, Shawn Kelly Oubre and wife Roxanne of Woodway, and Stephan Kent Oubre and wife Carly of Port Neches; grandchildren, Jason Duplant and wife Brandi, Stephanie Duplant Lawson and husband Shane, Julien Duplant and wife Mallary, Katie Oubre Hardisty and husband Mike, Megan Oubre Boyd and husband Mark, Kiersten Oubre, and Patrick Oubre; great grandchildren, Grace Lawson, Joel Lawson, Cameron Duplant, Christian Duplant, Ada Duplant, Loudon Duplant, Willa Hardisty, Archer Hardisty, and Hattie Boyd; and brother, Cecil Oubre of Port Arthur. Serving as pallbearers will be Patrick Oubre, Shane Lawson, Jason Duplant, Damaso Sosa, Richard Melancon, and John Underhill. Honorary pallbearers are Julien Duplant, Mike Hardesty, Mark Boyd, and Mark Zafereo. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Port Arthur International Seafarers Center at 401 Houston Ave. Port Arthur, Texas 77640 or Austin Smiles at P.O. Box 26694 Austin, Tx 78775.



