"When I'm gone, look in the metal file cabinet. Everything you need is there." My Father told me this often. On November 3, 2020, it was necessary for me to look in the metal cabinet. I found a wealth of badges, patches, certificates and newspaper clippings that my Father had so carefully guarded for many years. His military service records and instructions on how to take care of his estate. My Father made me promise that I would not make a fuss over him. He wanted to be buried immediately. Done. My sister and I found proof of a quiet, strong hero.
My Dad was involved in some type of law enforcement for 31 years. He was a proud quiet man who never bothered, complained to others. He gave the public all that he had, he protected and served without questioning it. A quiet hero who fought the demons that being a police officer brought.
The tears flowed, and Joy and I decided that he deserved for his story to be told. The following excerpt is what he typed himself in 1988 safely kept in the metal file cabinet to be found...only we are going to add a few details he of course left out.
My Dad typed: I joined the Houston Police Department in 1962 after being honorably discharged from the U.S. Army. (Dad told me that he enlisted in the Army because he wanted to go to Vietnam and help the Green Berets fight. He trained in Louisiana for a year, the morning came when his squad was supposed to ship out to Vietnam, but their orders were changed. They were on a plane to Germany to watch the Russians. He said we were all so upset...but when he looks back...it probably saved his life. He said we were in army tanks for weeks at a time. Dad chuckled they would have starved to death, but the German farmers would bring them bratwurst and good German beer.)
I/Dad worked for 18 years for H.P.D. While employed with the Houston Police Department, I was assigned to the Enforcement Division for four years. (My Father was critically wounded by a burglary suspect at the age of 28. He was involved in a shoot out at a vacant North Side building in Houston. He was hit in the chest and left shoulder. He was rushed to Ben Taub Hospital. His partner and he answered a silent alarm at the Weiner's Department Store on Jensen. Barnett/Partner went to the front door and Bender/Dad to the back. Barnett heard several shots. Then 3 figures smashed through the front window of the vacant building. Two ran off and the 3rd ran back into the building. Bender came out of the broken window, told that one of the men was inside, Bender went back in. Barnett heard shots, then Bender came stumbling out, wounded. Bender said, "I'm hit, but I think I got him." Barnett rushed him to the hospital. The third suspect was located, with gunshot wounds, in the 2600 block of Morris. He showed police a .32 caliber automatic pistol, which had been fired into Bender. Police said that the suspects had pried open the back door of Wiener's and were trying to open it far enough to squeeze through when Bender surprised them. 2 of the suspects were charged with assault to murder, attempted burglary, and carrying a pistol.
We kids remember seeing his scars growing up, but he never made a big deal about it. My sister and I found newspaper articles detailing the shoot out. His young face pictured. We are so proud of him. There were other reports Dad kept where he was called upon to be courageous. But the above encounter almost cost him his life. Dad returned to force as soon as he healed.
When the Helicopter Patrol Division was formed, I was one of the first officers picked to serve in the unit. There, I was an observer for about a year, then trained as a Pilot. I received a Commercial Rotorcraft License. Later I was trained and became a Certified Rotorcraft Flight Instructor. (My Dad landed one of the HPD helicopters in the back pasture of our homestead. We kids were so excited!!! Stayed for the night, then he flew it back the next day. He also had to set his helicopter down in residential areas a couple of times when the engine failed. How he successfully landed it and walked away, only God knows. He was such a good Pilot.)
After 7 years in the Helicopter Patrol Division, I transferred to the Radio Patrol Division until I resigned to go to work with the Montgomery County Sheriff's Department.
When first employed, I was assigned to the Traffic Step Unit. When the Step grant ran out I became a patrol deputy where I also served civil papers. Within a year, I was promoted to the rank of Detective. There I investigated all types of crimes with a high clearance rate.
Two years later, I was promoted again to the rank of Sergeant and supervised the Detective Division.
In 1983 the Organized Crime Unit was formed and I was asked to be the Unit Commander. I supervised officers from three law enforcement agencies and was responsible for huge amounts of money and narcotics.
After 5 years in the O.C.U. I took the Classification Sergeant position in the new Law Enforcement Jail Facility.
My Dad was with Montgomery County Sheriff's office for 10 years before resigning and going to work at the Montgomery County Precinct I Constable Chumley's office in 1989 until he retired in 1993. (With having experience with narcotics, he was assigned to the K9 Unit for the Constable's office, where he had the privilege to work with his K9 partner, Nero. Dad loved fighting crime with his new Partner. He also loved putting the "training bite sleeve" on his youngest daughter, Joy, for K9 Nero to practice. Both retired at the same time. Nero was Dad's partner for life.) During his 31 years of enforcement experience, he was involved in all aspects of law enforcement. He held an Advanced Certificate with over 1600 hours of training. I found a document with Master Peace Officer Certification.
In my Dad's golden years, he would often comment that he did not like people. I'm afraid seeing the worst side of humanity made him want to withdraw from society, live simply and love his fur babies. That small metal file cabinet held such a great many sacrifices and accomplishments that he had made for his community and his family. We understand and thank you Daddy!
Preceded in death by Parents, Charles Poling Bender and Edith Irene Wineland Bender, Twin sister- Geraldine Louis Chance, Sister - Barbara Gale Lairmore.
Survived by: Children - daughter Joyce Renee Bender/ San Marcos TX, daughter Ginger King Vogel and David Vogel/ Willis TX, Sons - David King/ Seattle Washington, Michael and Kelly Bender/ Wyoming, Charles Bender/ Livingston TX. Respected ex-spouse of 20 years, Janie Bender/ Willis TX. Numerous Grand -children and Great Grand- Children.
Graveside services will be held Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at 11:00am in Garden Park Cemetery (801 Teas Rd, Conroe, Texas, 77303). You are invited to view our website and leave written tributes to the family at cashnerconroe.com