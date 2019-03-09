1946 - 2019 Gerald McBride 73, aka "Bo" or Bo-yan" of Beaumont, TX; was granted his wings on Tuesday, February 26, 2019. Services will be Saturday, Mar. 09, 2019 at Proctor's Mortuary 3522 Washington Blvd. Beaumont, TX. Visitation will begin at 9AM until funeral at 10AM . He leaves to cherish his memories daughter: Roshanda Toran David (Martin); sister: Amy Ruth McBride Coleman (Robert); brother: Leondrus McBride; granddaughter: Aladrian David; grandson: Caleb David; nephew: James Calvin Brown; and a host of other family and friends. proctorsmortuary.com
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gerald McBride.
Proctor's Mortuary
3522 WASHINGTON BLVD
Beaumont, TX 77705
(409) 840-2022
Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on Mar. 9, 2019