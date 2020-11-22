1/1
Gerald Vick
1942 - 2020
Gerald Ray Vick, 78, passed away peacefully on November 16, 2020 as his wife of fifty-eight years was by his side. Gerald was born February 20, 1942, in Beaumont, to Ray and Lennie Lambert Vick.

He grew up in Tyrrell Park. Some of his favorite past times were riding horses and motorcycles, fishing and boating, and bird watching. In 1968 he earned his Solo Flight License. He served in the Army National Guard for eleven years and worked as a master machinist for over fifty years. Everything Gerald did, he did with excellence. In his latter years, you would find him sharing stories with friends at the Waffle House or enjoying the scenery and excitement at the boat dock. He was funny, quick with a joke, always the life of the party, and never met a stranger.

Gerald is survived by his wife, Jo Vick; son, Kenny Vick; daughter, Alma Rash and her husband, Randy; siblings, Ray, Jr. and Sachi Vick; Frank and Debra Vick; Jack and Melva Vick; Wanda and Phil Brooks; Paul Vick; Kim and John Timberlake; grandchildren, Brooke Toups, Erik Toups, and Christopher Wall; sister-in-law, Patricia Lopez, his favorite niece and nephew, Rhonda and Rodney Robichau, with numerous others.

He was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents.

A private family committal was held for Mr. Vick through Broussard's Crematorium, under the direction of Broussard's, 2000 McFaddin Avenue, Beaumont.

Complete and updated information may be found at: broussards1889.com.



Published in Beaumont Enterprise from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Broussard's Mortuary
2000 McFaddin Street
Beaumont, TX 77701
(409) 832-1621
