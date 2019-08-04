Guest Book View Sign Service Information Melancon's Funeral Home 1605 Avenue H Nederland , TX 77627 (409)-722-0218 Service 2:00 PM Melancon's Funeral Home 1605 Avenue H Nederland , TX 77627 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

1942 - 2019 Geraldine Legay Rebert, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and friend passed from this life to her Savior on July 30, 2019. She was born to Juanita Clark and Gerald Weaver on September 11, 1942 in Silsbee, TX. She married her first love, Clinton Rebert, and would have celebrated 57 years of marriage in October. They had two children, Stacy and Clint. Geraldine was absolutely devoted to her family; they were her life. She leaves behind her husband Clinton, daughter Stacy (and Clint who passed away in 2015), and grandchildren Kolby, Kalen, and Camrynne. She had many other family and friends who never doubted how much they were loved by her. She lived life to the fullest, always smiling and loving on people with kind words and gifts. She never forgot a birthday or special day and continuously worked to make others feel special. She always had the best advice, the biggest heart, the happiest smile, and the best food! The void she leaves behind is too big! We wish to honor and remember Geraldine for her love, commitment, and faithfulness to all of us, so please join us on Saturday, August 10, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at Melancon's Funeral Home in Nederland. A gathering with food and fellowship will begin immediately after the service at the American Legion Hall also in Nederland.

