Gerard Joseph "Jerry" "Pet" Petkovsek, 91, of Beaumont, died Thursday, December 3, 2020. He was born on July 4, 1929, to Mary Aubey Petkovsek and Andrew Petkovsek, Sr., in Beaumont, and was a veteran of the United States Army. Jerry retired as Manager of Bruce Wiggins' Mobil Service Station on the corner of Park and Corley in Beaumont, after fifty years.
Survivors include his daughter, Karen Petkovsek of Beaumont; son, David Petkovsek and his wife, Bonnie, of Conroe; daughter, Katy Bernsen and her husband, Kelly, of Beaumont; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; nieces, Linda Vandever and Gladys Manning; nephew, August J. Palermo, Jr. and his wife, Frances.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Lois Petkovsek.
A gathering of Mr. Petkovsek's family and friends will be from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, December 8, 2020, at Broussard's, 1605 North Major Drive, Beaumont. His funeral service will be at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, December 9, 2020, at Broussard's, with his interment to follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Beaumont. Please observe social distancing guidelines.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association
, P.O. Box 841125, Dallas, Texas 75284-1125.
Complete and updated information may be found at: broussards1889.com
.