Service Information

Broussard's Mortuary
134 W Buccaneer
Winnie , TX 77665
(409)-296-2211

Visitation
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Broussard's Mortuary
134 W Buccaneer
Winnie , TX 77665

Funeral service
2:00 PM
Broussard's Mortuary
134 W Buccaneer
Winnie , TX 77665

Obituary

Ginger Faye

On November 13, 1955, B.B. married Larry James Devillier, and moved to Winnie. For many years, B.B. was a stay at home mom. There was never a ballgame, a play, a room mother position, or an award ceremony that she would miss or turn down for her children. A talented seamstress, B.B. could whip up a dress or costume at a moment's notice.

B.B. is survived by her loving husband of 64 years, Larry Devillier, of Winnie; daughter, Paulette Cobb, of Beaumont; sons, Buddy Devillier and his wife, Sheri and Dean Devillier and his wife, Pam, both of Winnie; grandchildren, Tyler Coco and wife, Worley, of Beaumont, Justin Devillier, Kate Devillier, Colton Devillier, and Kristen Devillier, all of Winnie, Audyre Hodges, of Beaumont, and James Cobb, of Los Angeles, California; great-grandchildren, Wyatt James Coco, John Oscar Coco, Charlotte Bernice Hodges, all of Beaumont, Liam Rye Devillier, of Winnie; brothers-in-law, Wayne Behrend, and Billy Devillier and his wife, Diane; and sisters-in-law, Barbara Smith, Saundra Fontenot, and Sammie Devillier.

B.B. was predeceased by her parents, Mattie and Perry Smith; in-laws, Mildren and John Oscar Devillier; sister, Ruby Behrend; brother, Sonny Smith; son-in-law, Greg Cobb; and beloved granddaughter, Lauren Elizabeth Coco.

A gathering of B.B.'s friends and family will begin at 12:00 p.m., with her funeral service at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, June 15, 2019, at Broussard's, 134 West Buccaneer Drive, Winnie. Her interment will follow at Fairview cemetery, Winnie.

The family wishes to thank Ameripro Healthcare and Kindred Hospice for their compassion and care with a special thank you to C.C. Williams, Belinda Cross, Ashlee Abercrombie, Becca Pickett, and Debbie Case. Also, thanks to Dr. Danny Thompson, Angela Fregia, and the staff at The Arboretum.

