Glenda Bussey-Collier 77, born in Hemphill, TX Feb. 2, 1943. She was well known to the Conroe,TX community. Glenda transition to her new home quietly on August 10,2020. Glenn never met a stranger and will be missed by many. Visitation, Saturday 3-6pm @ Collins & Johnson. Services will be held Sunday @ West Tabernacle Church, 1900 FM 2854 Rd,Conroe,TX @ 2:00pm. Rev A R Shelton,pastor & eulogist. Interment Rosewood Cemetery, Conroe,TX.



