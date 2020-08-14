1/1
GLENDA BUSSEY-COLLIER
1943 - 2020
Glenda Bussey-Collier 77, born in Hemphill, TX Feb. 2, 1943. She was well known to the Conroe,TX community. Glenda transition to her new home quietly on August 10,2020. Glenn never met a stranger and will be missed by many. Visitation, Saturday 3-6pm @ Collins & Johnson. Services will be held Sunday @ West Tabernacle Church, 1900 FM 2854 Rd,Conroe,TX @ 2:00pm. Rev A R Shelton,pastor & eulogist. Interment Rosewood Cemetery, Conroe,TX.

Published in The Beaumont Enterprise from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2020.
