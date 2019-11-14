Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Glenn Blank. View Sign Service Information Shultz Funeral Home & Crematory 1900 S Wheeler St Jasper , TX 75951 (409)-384-3243 Send Flowers Obituary

Glenn Blank, 38, of Jasper passed away on Monday, November 11, 2019 in Lumberton, TX. A Celebration of Life service will be held Friday, November 15, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Hillcrest Baptist Church in Jasper. Interment to follow at Evergreen Cemetery in Jasper. The family will greet friends on Thursday, November 14, 2019 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Shultz Funeral Home in Jasper. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the In Memory of Glenn Blank P.O. Box 22478 Oklahoma City, Ok 73123

Glenn was born on June 06, 1981 to Katherine Kelemen & Glenn Craig Blank Sr. in Jennings, Louisiana. He spent his life helping and caring for others from volunteering at Jasper Volunteer Fire Department to a Director of Operations Paramedic at Stat Care EMS then there after a Sheriff Deputy at Jasper County Sheriff's Office where he served 7 years as Chief Deputy. A member of Treasure of Chief Deputy Association, TX Federal Agent/ U.S. Marshall , Chairman of EMS & Trauma Association, a Elder and Lay Minister of Jasper County Cowboy Church, as well as a Master Mason of the Masonic Lodge in Jasper. Glenn had a passion for golf, hunting, fishing and grilling outdoors. Preceded in death by his mother Katherine Ann Blank and grandfather Johnny Kelemen Sr. Survivors include his father Glenn Craig Blank Sr. of Jasper, TX; three daughters Allison Paige Blank of Jasper, TX, Ravyn Nix & husband Jewett of Burkeville, TX and Hadlee Katherine Blank of Burkeville, TX; two brothers John Blank & wife Kayla of Lumberton, TX and Brantley L. Blank of Jasper, TX; a sister Katrina Townsend & husband Stan of Pine Prairie, Louisiana; grandmother Clara Kelemen of Jasper, TX; as well as a grandson Wyatt Paul Nix of Burkeville, TX. Glenn Blank, 38, of Jasper passed away on Monday, November 11, 2019 in Lumberton, TX. A Celebration of Life service will be held Friday, November 15, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Hillcrest Baptist Church in Jasper. Interment to follow at Evergreen Cemetery in Jasper. The family will greet friends on Thursday, November 14, 2019 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Shultz Funeral Home in Jasper. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the In Memory of Glenn Blank P.O. Box 22478 Oklahoma City, Ok 73123Glenn was born on June 06, 1981 to Katherine Kelemen & Glenn Craig Blank Sr. in Jennings, Louisiana. He spent his life helping and caring for others from volunteering at Jasper Volunteer Fire Department to a Director of Operations Paramedic at Stat Care EMS then there after a Sheriff Deputy at Jasper County Sheriff's Office where he served 7 years as Chief Deputy. A member of Treasure of Chief Deputy Association, TX Federal Agent/ U.S. Marshall , Chairman of EMS & Trauma Association, a Elder and Lay Minister of Jasper County Cowboy Church, as well as a Master Mason of the Masonic Lodge in Jasper. Glenn had a passion for golf, hunting, fishing and grilling outdoors. Preceded in death by his mother Katherine Ann Blank and grandfather Johnny Kelemen Sr. Survivors include his father Glenn Craig Blank Sr. of Jasper, TX; three daughters Allison Paige Blank of Jasper, TX, Ravyn Nix & husband Jewett of Burkeville, TX and Hadlee Katherine Blank of Burkeville, TX; two brothers John Blank & wife Kayla of Lumberton, TX and Brantley L. Blank of Jasper, TX; a sister Katrina Townsend & husband Stan of Pine Prairie, Louisiana; grandmother Clara Kelemen of Jasper, TX; as well as a grandson Wyatt Paul Nix of Burkeville, TX. Published in the The Beaumont Enterprise on Nov. 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for The Beaumont Enterprise Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.