Glenn Edward Sanderson
1939 - 2020
Glenn Edward Sanderson, 80, of Orange, passed away on July 22, 2020, in Orange. Born in Nederland, Texas, on September 2, 1939, he was the son of Willie Oscar Sanderson and Jimmie (Everett) Sanderson. Glenn was a member of First Baptist Church in Nederland. He taught at Nederland ISD and Port Arthur ISD for a number of years. When he wasn't teaching, he enjoyed training and showing Quarter Horses, which quickly grew to be a big passion of his. Glenn was a member of the Operator's Local, working as an operator for a few years between teaching at Nederland and Port Arthur. He loved animals and the UT Longhorns. Glenn was a loving husband, an enduring father, and a wonderful grandfather. He will be dearly missed by all those who came to know and love him. He was preceded in death by his parents, Willie and Jimmie Sanderson; and sister, Jo Ellen Skiles. He is survived by his loving wife, Pat Sanderson; daughters, Staci McGuire and husband Rick of Marble Falls, and Holli Sims and husband Curtis of Fulsher; grandchildren, Joe Curts Sims III, and Emma Margaret Sims, both of Fulsher; step-son, Dean Peery and wife Amanda of Midlothian and their children, Savanah, Jake, and Gabby; and siblings, Willie Everett Sanderson and wife Barbara of Nederland, Vivian Sturrock and husband Bill, Gary Sanderson and wife Rhonda of Taylors Landing, and Bobby Dale Sanderson and wife Wanda of Arizona; along with many beloved nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Best Friend's Animal Society at 5001 Angel Canyon Rd., Kanab, Utah 84741 or support.bestfriends.org or to the Humane Society of Southeast Texas at 2050 Spindletop Avenue, Beaumont, Texas 77705. Cremation was under the direction of Claybar Funeral Home in Orange.

Published in Beaumont Enterprise from Aug. 23 to Aug. 24, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Claybar Funeral Home Inc
504 N 5Th St
Orange, TX 77630
(409) 886-4445
