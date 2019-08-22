1943 - 2019 Gloria Ann Apperson, 76, of Georgia and formerly of Silsbee, died Friday, August 16, 2019. She was born on April 28, 1943, in Timpson, to Frances Effie Leach Posey and James Mitchell Simpson Posey. Survivors include her daughter, Theresa Apperson of Silsbee; grandchildren, Ashley Apperson Bearden and her husband, Allen, of LaBelle; Shelby Apperson and her wife, Katelyn, of Orange; and Mark Apperson, Jr., and Arianne Nicole Fowler and her husband, Robert, all of Sharpsburg, Georgia; great-grandchildren, Ethan Cart, Brielle Barnes, Ryker Bearden, Carter Dunmire, Blake Pyle, and Owen Apperson; and sister, Esterlene Graham of Beaumont. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Roy Apperson, Sr.; sons, Mark Apperson, Sr. and Roy Apperson, Jr.; and sister, Audrie Clark. A gathering of Gloria's family and friends will begin at 10:00 a.m., with her funeral service at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, August 24, 2019, at Broussard's, 490 Cemetery Road, Silsbee. Her interment will follow at Old Hardin Cemetery, Kountze. Complete and updated information may be found at: broussards1889.com.
Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on Aug. 22, 2019