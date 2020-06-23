Gloria Dean White "Doe", 87, of Beaumont, Texas departed this life on Thursday, June 18, 2020.
Funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at Pleasant Green Baptist Church with interment to follow at Magnolia Cemetery under the direction of Calvary Mortuary Staff.
Visitation will be held Wednesday from 9:00 AM to 10:30 AM at the church.
Gloria's love and memories will remain in the hearts of her sons, Acy White, Jr. (Christine), Freddie White (Susan), Melvin White (Djuana), Jerry White (Pauletta), and Jimmie White (Deloris); daughters, Sherry White-Fowler (Willie) and Stephanie White; brother, Leroy Hamilton; sister-in-law, Anna Lynos; 34 grandchildren; 41 great-grandchildren; host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Beaumont Enterprise from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.