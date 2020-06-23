Gloria Dean White "Doe", 87, of Beaumont, Texas departed this life on Thursday, June 18, 2020.Funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at Pleasant Green Baptist Church with interment to follow at Magnolia Cemetery under the direction of Calvary Mortuary Staff.Visitation will be held Wednesday from 9:00 AM to 10:30 AM at the church.Gloria's love and memories will remain in the hearts of her sons, Acy White, Jr. (Christine), Freddie White (Susan), Melvin White (Djuana), Jerry White (Pauletta), and Jimmie White (Deloris); daughters, Sherry White-Fowler (Willie) and Stephanie White; brother, Leroy Hamilton; sister-in-law, Anna Lynos; 34 grandchildren; 41 great-grandchildren; host of other relatives and friends.