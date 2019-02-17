Gloria Jean Dingeldein 1933-2019 Gloria Jean Dingeldein, 85, died Feb. 8 in Phoenix, Ariz. Born in Beaumont on Dec. 1, 1933, she was the daughter of Curley J. and Rose (Roy) Bourgeois. She was a lifetime student of history and political science (B.A. Lamar, '56; post-grad, University of Wisconsin; M.A. Southeastern Louisiana University, '72; doctoral work, Ole Miss) and a retired tutor at the University of Oklahoma athletic department. She loved her family, gardening, dogs, cooking, classical music and Oklahoma Sooners football. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 43 years, Dewey Dingeldein; her brother David Bourgeois, her sister, Lucylle Allen; a niece, Kim Brun; and her beloved Lexus and Miss Kitty. Survivors include her brother, Leonard Bourgeois; daughter Alison; sons Mark (Bess), Matthew (Dawn), Nathan, Paul (Mici) and John (Kelly); a grandson, Jeff Laurenzo Jr. (Ashley); and granddaughters Rosanna, Victoria and Emily Dingeldein. Services will be May 4 in Oxford, Miss. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Macular Degeneration Foundation.
Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on Feb. 17, 2019