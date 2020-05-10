Grace Marie (Hall) Guillot was born on January 15, 1945 in Anahuac, Texas and passed away on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at 10:30 p.m.She grew up in Anahuac and enjoyed a very happy family life with her parents and two brothers.Grace was a 1963 graduate of Anahuac High School where she was considered popular and was voted Miss Anahuac High School, Class Favorite, Student Council Member, Class Officer and was a member of The National Honor Society. She was active in numerous student educational programs, including drama and sports. Volleyball and swimming were her favorite sports, and both were considered her best talents.Grace had a Christian faith since childhood and was an active member of the First United Methodist Church of Anahuac, Texas. Later, she transferred to the First United Methodist Church of Orange and served on the Administrative Board, participated in fund raising and taught Sunday School for beginning students.Some of her personal distinctive traits included the possession of a pleasing personality and behavior that was considered by her family and friends to be loving, considerate, caring and she had an abundance of compassion for others. A popular trademark of hers was plenty of "hugs and kisses" for everybody, plus she always had a smile.She attended the University of Texas for 2 years, then returned to her hometown to work for a Title, Abstract and Surveying business.For over forty-four years, Grace was employed in the Legal Services business as a Legal Secretary and as a Certified Legal Assistant. She worked for several Attorneys in the local region and worked with the Mehaffy Weber Law Firm in Beaumont, Texas as a Certified Legal Assistant performing legal research and the preparation of legal briefs for judicial proceedings for over twenty-three years. During her legal career, she attended night school for several years at Beaumont Lamar University and earned a Degree in Paralegal studies.Grace was an active member of the Southeast Texas Legal Assistants (SETLA) and was voted the 1994 Legal Assistant of The Year. She was also a member of the National Association of Legal Assistants (NALA) and was elected a Delegate to NALA Conventions in North Dakota and Washington D.C.After successful completion of all NALA educational courses, she earned the designation and was recognized as a Certified Legal Assistant (CLA). Grace was also a member of the Legal Assistants Division of the State Bar of Texas and served as a District 10 Officer.Upon retirement with the Mehaffy Weber Law Firm, Grace was recognized for her loyal, dedicated, and conscientious career effort in the Legal Business.Grace took responsibility for managing all family matters in the extensive absences of her husband, Roland, while he was away working on technical projects throughout the United States.Some of her enjoyments and pastimes were entertaining her family with water sports at Toledo Bend Lake, playing tennis and Bridge, touring the countryside scenery and her favorite was being a mother of her blended five children family. Grace and Roland successfully completed their "Bucket List" by vacationing to multiple locations throughout the U.S., visiting Hawaii and Alaska, enjoyed several cruises and took a trip to tour Italy in Europe.Preceding her in death were her parents, Robert (Bob) and Myrtis Hall of Anahuac, Texas and a close aunt and uncle, Grace and Coy Brewer of Dallas, Texas. Grace also lost and infant granddaughter, Ella Makai Guillot from Meadow Vista, California and a daughter-in-law, named Cathy Guillot from Eldorado Hills, California.Grace is survived by Roland Guillot, her dedicated and loving husband for over forty-five years. She is also survived by two brothers, Robert (Bobby) Hall and wife Judy of Anahuac, Texas and Jimmy Hall and wife Ronica (Roni) of Seabrook, Texas.Surviving children with spouses are Stephen Guillot and companion Janine Fisher of Denver, Colorado, Kelly Guillot and companion Denise Bogovich of Shingle Springs, California, Rachael (Edwards) Mino and companion Eric Uhlman of Laramie, Wyoming, Joe Bob Edwards and wife Bonny of Houston, Texas, and Curt Guillot and wife Marlo of Meadow Vista, California.Grace is also survived by eleven much loved grandchildren and numerous marriage and family relatives.A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be conducted at the First United Methodist Church of Orange, Texas and will be postponed and announced at a later date. Officiating will be Senior Pastor Lani Rousseau and Music Minister Caroline Dennis. Graveside burial will follow the memorial service and be conducted at Trout Creek Cemetery in Call, Texas for all family, relatives, and friends. The cemetery is located on the corner of Highway 87 and FM 1004.In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the First United Methodist Church of Orange, Texas.