1943 - 2019 Grace Rollins, 75, of Vidor, died Saturday, February 23, 2019. She was born on December 20, 1943, in Latexo, Texas, to Weoda Dicky Butler and Alfie Butler. Grace was a proud South Park greenie. She was a faithful member of First Baptist Church of Hamshire, and a devoted "Granny". She enjoyed serving her members at the credit unions. In 2011 Grace finally met the lover of her life and made it official in 2014. Dale Jones showered love on her like no other. They fit perfectly together, of course they did, it was all in God's plan. Survivors include her husband, Dale Jones; daughters, Renee Richey and her husband, Bryan, and Teresa Boullion and her husband, Sidney; grandchildren, Jonathan Richey and his wife, Cassie, and Heather Sprinkle and her husband, Preston; great-grandchildren, Jennie Noelle Richey, and baby Madelyn Grace Sprinkle on the way; brother, Dicky Paul and his wife, Cindy; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; and sisters, Nancy Butler Corley and Joann Butler Driskell. A gathering of Mrs. Rollins' family and friends will be from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., Thursday, February 28, 2019, at First Baptist Church, 25304 TX-124, Hamshire. Her funeral service will be 10:00 a.m., Friday, March 1, 2019, at First Baptist Church, under the directions of Broussard's, 2000 McFaddin Avenue, Beaumont, with her interment to follow at 2:30 p.m., at Yellow Pine Cemetery, Yellow Pine, Texas. Complete and updated information may be found at: broussards1889.com.
Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on Feb. 27, 2019