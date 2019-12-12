Greg Hoose, a life-long resident of Beaumont, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Sunday, December 8, 2019. He was born on August 17, 1965, to Rose Ella Vance Hoose and Robert William Hoose, Sr., in Jacksonville, Florida.
Survivors include his mother, Rose, of Rancho Santa Fe, California; four sisters, Terri Hoose, Laura Bohannon and her husband, Richard; Tina Kozlowski and Pam Hoose and her husband, Lance. He leaves behind three children, Cameron Hoose, Skylar Hoose and stepdaughter, Tassia Sallier.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Robby Hoose and father, Robert Hoose, Sr., respectively; and his beloved stepfather, RoyLee Fox "Poppy".
Greg loved playing the guitar and fishing. His favorite time was watching sports with his family and friends. He was loved by everyone that knew him and we will miss his big smile. We take comfort in the fact that he is smiling down from heaven with Poppy, Dad, and Robby. He is another guardian angel looking over us now.
A memorial gathering of Mr. Hoose's family and friends will be from 4:00 p.m., until 6:00 p.m., Thursday, December 12, 2019, at Broussard's, 2000 McFaddin Avenue, Beaumont. Cremation arrangements were handled through Broussard's Crematorium, under the direction of Broussard's.
Complete and updated information may be found at: broussards1889.com
Published in the The Beaumont Enterprise on Dec. 12, 2019