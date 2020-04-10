Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gustavo A. Lugo M.D.. View Sign Service Information Broussard's Mortuary 1605 N Major Dr Beaumont , TX 77713 (409)-866-3838 Send Flowers Obituary

Dr. Gustavo Adolfo Lugo, 93, passed away peacefully at his home in Beaumont, Texas, on April 4, 2020. He was born to Belisaro Lugo (Santander, Colombia) & Herma (Boyaca, Colombia) in Santa Rosa de Viterbo.

Gustavo graduated from Colombia's National University Medical School in 1954. He came to the United States in 1956 with his wife, Cecilia Perea. He did his Internships at

In 1970, the family moved to Tulsa, Oklahoma where he became one of the first Neonatologists in the city and the first Neonatologist out of Colombia. He was Clinical Associate Professor of Pediatrics at the University of Oklahoma. From 1976-1978 Gustavo was an Associate Professor of Pediatrics at the University of Virginia Medical School in Roanoke, where he established the Neonatal Care Unit. In 1978 he relocated to Beaumont, Texas, where he was Neonatal Director at Baptist until the Neonatal Program moved to St. Elizabeth Hospital, where he worked side by side with Dr. Bharati.

Gustavo, was a pioneer in Neonatal Medicine and one of the founders of Santa Fe Foundation of Bogota, one of the top four Hospitals in Latin America.

Gustavo was a Physician first and foremost. He dedicated his life to the pursuit of knowledge and helping others during his medical career, caring for the most vulnerable of premature babies, comforting the often scared "mamas", as he affectionately called them. Even after his retirement at 80 years of age, he continued to do pro-bono work at the free clinic, doing well-checks for infants.

Gustavo made an indelible mark on all who knew or met him, with his kindness, humor and intelligence. He was a loving and caring father. He was adored and respected by his children, grandchildren and his loving extended family.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Belisaro & Herma Lugo, his sisters, Olga, Cecilia, and Elsa, who died at 6 years of age. He is survived by his wife Cecilia, his five children, Gustavo A. Lugo Jr, MD (Mary Anne Fuchs-Lugo, MD), Alberto Lugo (Danielle), Fernanda Fisher (Bill), Claudia Sweeney, and Maria Pfeifer (Patrick) his grandchildren, Andrew and Elena Lugo, Jacqueline and Natalie Lugo, Sophia and Cecilia Fisher, Brandon and Alexandra Sweeney and Isabella and Nick Pfeifer. His sister, Aura Gomez and brother, Fabio Lugo (Maria).

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105 as he made his life's work helping children.

The family would like to give special thanks to Kindred Hospice, his loving caregivers, and his dear friend, Elsie Opolentisima, who was a blessing to him and our family.

