Guy "G.A." Rogers, Jr., 61, of Beaumont, died Thursday, July 23, 2020. He was born on July 21, 1959 to JoLena Modica Rogers and Guy Arlin Rogers, Sr., in Beaumont.
Survivors include his wife, Jacki Rogers, of Beaumont; son, Dylan Rogers and his wife, Ashley; sister, Debbie Porter and her husband, Buddy, of Winnie; mother, JoLena Raimer and her husband, Kenneth, of Beaumont; grandson, Isaiah Rogers, of Beaumont; niece, Jessica Whittington and her husband, JohnO, of Vidor; mother-in-law, Mary Ann Davidson, of Beaumont; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and other family members; and his dog and faithful companion of thirteen years, Baxter.
He is preceded in death by his father, Guy Rogers, Sr.; son, Travis Rogers; his uncle who was like a brother, Sammy Modica; and other family members.
A gathering for Mr. Rogers will be from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m., Sunday, July 26, 2020, at Broussard's, 1605 North Major Drive, Beaumont. His graveside service will be at 2:00 p.m., Monday, July 27, 2020, at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, 4955 Pine Street, Beaumont.
Please observe social distancing guidelines.
Complete and updated information may be found at: broussards1889.com
