1944 - 2019 Gwendolyn E. Scott, 75, of Beaumont, TX, departed this life on Sunday, March 3, 2019. Funeral service will be held at Peaceful Rest Baptist Church on Saturday, March 9, 2019, at 12:00 Noon. Visitation will begin at 10:00 A.M. with burial at Magnolia Cemetery, under the direction of Calvary Mortuary Staff. Her love will remain in the heart of her daughters, Charliste Smith, Sherrie McElvy (Arthur), and Yolonda Goins; sisters, Gloria Lewis and Suzette Richard (Michael); brothers, Ronald Berry, Donald Berry (Vicki), and Gregory Berry (Theresa); 6 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren; nieces, nephews, loved ones, and friends.
Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on Mar. 7, 2019