Gwendolyn Marie Haynes
1951 - 2020
Gwendolyn Marie Haynes, 68, of Houston, Texas entered into Eternal Rest on August 1, 2020 due to complications from COVID-19. She was born on August 24, 1951 in Beaumont, Texas. Gwen was a loving mother, grandmother, sister and aunt. Gwen is preceded in death by her parents Leroy and Sophie Fontenot, and Sisters Joycelyn Fontenot and Wanda Faye Battiest. She is survived by her son, Blake J. Haynes and daughter, Corin Danielle Haynes; grandchildren Lenay and Kayden Haynes; siblings Mary Sellers, Gilbert Fontenot Sr. (Gayle), Antoinette Fontenot, Yvette Hennington (Sherman), Barbara Fontenot Vasquez (Ruben), and Leroy Fontenot Jr. (Sylvia), and a host of many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. All will miss her dearly. Due to COVID-19, the funeral service will be attended privately by immediate family only on Friday, August 14, 2020, at Our Mother of Mercy Catholic Church. Entombment will be at Live Oak Memorial Park in Beaumont, Texas, under the direction of Proctor Mortuary.



Published in Beaumont Enterprise from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
PROCTOR'S MORTUARY
3522 WASHINGTON BLVD
Beaumont, TX 77705
(409) 840-2022
