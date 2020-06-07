Harold H. Comstock, beloved husband, father and grandfather passed away Monday, June 1, 2020, at The Medical Center of Southeast Texas. Harold was a life-long resident of Port Neches, Texas since 1950. Harold was born June 7, 1941 in Richwood, West Virginia to Virgil and Cora Comstock. He graduated from Port Neches Groves High School in 1960 and served in the United States Army. Harold retired from Dupont and ICI in 1996 as an electrician and was a member of the Port Neches Masonic Lodge. Harold was passionate about his family and had a love for nature. He was an avid reader, brick collector and collector of newspapers from all over the world. He enjoyed woodworking in his shop, gardening and barbequing for people.
Harold was preceded in death by his parents, Virgil Hill Comstock and Cora Stowers Comstock; brothers, Howard Comstock, Ray Comstock and Jay Comstock; fur-baby, Chloe.
Harold leaves behind his loving wife of 52 years, Sally Comstock; children, Kim Vizena and her husband, Troy; Darla Clark and her husband, Kelly; Patti Smith and her husband, Chris; Mike Pattison and his wife Annice; grandchildren, Garrett Pedigo, Coy Pattison, Clay Pattison, Mason Vizena, Camee Clark, Kendall Clark, Kaleb Clark and his wife, Mackenzie; great grandson, Kane Clark; sisters, Barbara Hebert and Linda Comstock; brother, Joe Comstock to cherish his memories.
The family of Harold Comstock would like to give a special thanks to Dr. Ashok Malani, his nurses and staff at Texas Oncology as well as his special friend, Dr. Dia Abochamh for the tender loving care they provided.
In lieu of flowers please make Memorial Contributions to the American Cancer Society.
A gathering of friends and relatives will be held Tuesday, June 9, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., at Melancon's Funeral Home. A graveside service for Mr. Comstock will be held at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at Oak Bluff Memorial Park.
Due to Coronavirus-19 we request that friends and relatives practice social distancing while attending Mr. Comstock's visitation and graveside service.
Harold was preceded in death by his parents, Virgil Hill Comstock and Cora Stowers Comstock; brothers, Howard Comstock, Ray Comstock and Jay Comstock; fur-baby, Chloe.
Harold leaves behind his loving wife of 52 years, Sally Comstock; children, Kim Vizena and her husband, Troy; Darla Clark and her husband, Kelly; Patti Smith and her husband, Chris; Mike Pattison and his wife Annice; grandchildren, Garrett Pedigo, Coy Pattison, Clay Pattison, Mason Vizena, Camee Clark, Kendall Clark, Kaleb Clark and his wife, Mackenzie; great grandson, Kane Clark; sisters, Barbara Hebert and Linda Comstock; brother, Joe Comstock to cherish his memories.
The family of Harold Comstock would like to give a special thanks to Dr. Ashok Malani, his nurses and staff at Texas Oncology as well as his special friend, Dr. Dia Abochamh for the tender loving care they provided.
In lieu of flowers please make Memorial Contributions to the American Cancer Society.
A gathering of friends and relatives will be held Tuesday, June 9, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., at Melancon's Funeral Home. A graveside service for Mr. Comstock will be held at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at Oak Bluff Memorial Park.
Due to Coronavirus-19 we request that friends and relatives practice social distancing while attending Mr. Comstock's visitation and graveside service.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Beaumont Enterprise from Jun. 7 to Jun. 8, 2020.