1/1
Harold L. Bolton
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Harold's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Harold Leon Bolton, 84, of Silsbee went to be with the Lord on August 22, 2020, at Mid-Jefferson Extended Care Hospital in Nederland. He was born October 12, 1935, in Mulberry, Arkansas to Emma Lee Bolton and Calvin Martin Bolton.

He met and married the love of his life Betty in 1957, moved to Texas and raised three children.

Harold served in the Army and retired as Area Superintendent from Texas Eastern Products Pipeline after thirty-six years.

Left to cherish his memory is his wife of sixty-three years, Betty; sons, Randy Bolton and Teddy Bolton and his wife, Rejena; daughter, Robin Hillin and her husband, Eddie, all of Silsbee; brother, Ted Bolton of Maumelle, Arkansas; grandchildren, Randy Bolton Jr., Kori Havens, Chance Hillin, and Steele Bolton; and great-grandchildren, Kaylee Bolton, Cole Bolton, Reese Havens and Cheyenne Hillin.

Harold is preceded in death by his parents; and grandson, Parker Chase Bolton.

A gathering of Mr. Bolton's family and friends was held from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., Sunday, August 23, 2020, at Broussard's, 490 Cemetery Road, Silsbee. His Graveside service will be 10:00 a.m., Monday, August 24, 2020, at Hardin Memorial Park, Silsbee.

Please observe social distancing guidelines. By attending any public event you are acknowledging the risk of exposure to the Corona Virus. Please follow the guidelines provided by the Centers for Disease Control: cdc.gov

Complete and updated information may be found at: broussards1889.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Beaumont Enterprise from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
24
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Hardin Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Broussard's Mortuary
490 Cemetery Rd
Silsbee, TX 77656
(409) 386-1000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved