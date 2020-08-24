Harold Leon Bolton, 84, of Silsbee went to be with the Lord on August 22, 2020, at Mid-Jefferson Extended Care Hospital in Nederland. He was born October 12, 1935, in Mulberry, Arkansas to Emma Lee Bolton and Calvin Martin Bolton.
He met and married the love of his life Betty in 1957, moved to Texas and raised three children.
Harold served in the Army and retired as Area Superintendent from Texas Eastern Products Pipeline after thirty-six years.
Left to cherish his memory is his wife of sixty-three years, Betty; sons, Randy Bolton and Teddy Bolton and his wife, Rejena; daughter, Robin Hillin and her husband, Eddie, all of Silsbee; brother, Ted Bolton of Maumelle, Arkansas; grandchildren, Randy Bolton Jr., Kori Havens, Chance Hillin, and Steele Bolton; and great-grandchildren, Kaylee Bolton, Cole Bolton, Reese Havens and Cheyenne Hillin.
Harold is preceded in death by his parents; and grandson, Parker Chase Bolton.
A gathering of Mr. Bolton's family and friends was held from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., Sunday, August 23, 2020, at Broussard's, 490 Cemetery Road, Silsbee. His Graveside service will be 10:00 a.m., Monday, August 24, 2020, at Hardin Memorial Park, Silsbee.
Please observe social distancing guidelines. By attending any public event you are acknowledging the risk of exposure to the Corona Virus. Please follow the guidelines provided by the Centers for Disease Control: cdc.gov
