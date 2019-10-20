2019 Harold Lee Hamilton, 88 and Irma G. Hamilton 89, both of Atlanta, Georgia formerly of Beaumont, Texas departed this life on Sunday, October 13, 2019. Funeral service will be held Thursday, October 24, 2019 at 11:00 AM at World Changer's Church International Fellowship Hall located at 2500 Burdette Road College Park, GA 30349. Visitation will be held from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM at the church. Harold's and Irma's love and memories will remain in the hearts of their daughter Cynthia H. Farmer; three grandchildren; brother, Charles Hamilton; a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on Oct. 20, 2019