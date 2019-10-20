Harold Lee & Irma G. Hamilton

Service Information
Calvary Mortuary - Beaumont
1225 S. 7th Street
Beaumont, TX
77701
(409)-838-0159
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
World Changer's Church International Fellowship Hall
2500 Burdette Road College Park
College Park, GA
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
World Changer's Church International Fellowship Hall l
2500 Burdette Road
College Park, GA
View Map
Obituary
2019 Harold Lee Hamilton, 88 and Irma G. Hamilton 89, both of Atlanta, Georgia formerly of Beaumont, Texas departed this life on Sunday, October 13, 2019. Funeral service will be held Thursday, October 24, 2019 at 11:00 AM at World Changer's Church International Fellowship Hall located at 2500 Burdette Road College Park, GA 30349. Visitation will be held from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM at the church. Harold's and Irma's love and memories will remain in the hearts of their daughter Cynthia H. Farmer; three grandchildren; brother, Charles Hamilton; a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on Oct. 20, 2019
