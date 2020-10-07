1/1
Harold Leon Pearce
1936 - 2020
{ "" }
Harold Leon Pearce passed away on September 23, 2020 at the age of 84 years old. Harold was born in Hollis, Kansas on August 23, 1936 to Chester James and Ida Nellie Pearce.

Harold was proud of his military service in the U.S. Army and his career as an electrician with IBEW Local Union #716. After retirement, he enjoyed the camaraderie at the American Legion Hall as well as the volunteer opportunities.

Harold is preceded in death by his wife Rose Rita Mattas Pearce, parents Chester and Ida Pearce; sisters Dorothy, Darlyene, Leila, Lois and Norma; brother James.

Harold is survived by daughters Carolyn Pearce, Michelle Kologinczak and husband Patrick Kologinczak; grandchildren Cameron and Andrew Kologinczak and Tiffany Daniels and husband Nathan Daniels; great grandchild Madison Daniels.

The Pearce family will be receiving friends and family on Friday, October 2, 2020 for a visitation starting at 10:00AM at SouthPark Funeral Home. Funeral service will begin at 11:00 AM for anyone that would like to join the family. Interment will follow services at SouthPark Cemetery.

Published in The Beaumont Enterprise from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
