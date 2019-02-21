Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rev. Harold McDaniel. View Sign

1931 - 2019 Reverend Harold Winford "H.W." McDaniel, 87, of Vidor, died Tuesday, February 19, 2019. He was born on March 21, 1931, in Nacogdoches, to Nellie Hodges McDaniel and Reverend A.C. McDaniel. Elder McDaniel was Pastor of the Church of the Lord Jesus Christ of Vidor from June 25, 1960 until June 25, 2000. The church was originally located in Rose City. On April 15, 1973, a new church building was dedicated at its present location, 21987 IH 10, Vidor. In 1967, Elder McDaniel established Gulf Coast Apostolic Campmeeting. This annual meeting became a blessing to thousands who attended over the years. In the late 1970's he served as secretary of the Apostolic Minister's Fellowship. He also served on the Council of Elders for this same Fellowship. He actively supported Missionary Aurelio Rico and was instrumental in the construction of a church building in San Rafael, Mexico, that became known as the "Vidor Church". He served as secretary to Philippine Apostolic Missions, with Missionary E.W. Wheeler, from 1979-2000. In late 2001 and early 2002, Elder McDaniel oversaw the construction of the Headquarters Facilities for this mission, in Bagong Silang, Metro Manila. In 1980, Elder McDaniel saw a dream come to reality with the establishing of Vidor Christian Academy. This K-12 Christian School was mentioned as a prayer request in church publications as early as 1964. A new multipurpose facility was completed in 1990, which included classrooms, fellowship hall, and gymnasium. Survivors include his wife, Betty McDaniel; children, Cathy Seigrist and her husband, Colen; Carol McDaniel; and Windy McDaniel and his wife, Joyce; grandchildren, Phil Seigrist and his wife, Tiffany; Katrina Townley and her husband, Reverend James; LaShanda Connor and her husband, Jacob; Julie Ashworth and her husband, Charlie; Joanie Morvant and her husband, Randy; Brad McDaniel and his wife, Elizabeth; and Amy Louvier; fourteen great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; sister, Janice Dixson and her husband, David; and brother, Charles Young. He is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Gordon McDaniel; Willie McDaniel; and Reverend Melvin McDaniel; and sister Margie Gum. A gathering of Reverend H.W. McDaniel's family and friends will be 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m., Thursday, February 21, 2019, at First Pentecostal Church, 1420 North 5th Street, Silsbee. His funeral service will be 10:00 a.m., Friday, February 22, 2019, at the church. His interment will be 2:00 p.m. at Del Rose Dixson Cemetery, Vidor. Complete and updated information may be found at:

1931 - 2019 Reverend Harold Winford "H.W." McDaniel, 87, of Vidor, died Tuesday, February 19, 2019. He was born on March 21, 1931, in Nacogdoches, to Nellie Hodges McDaniel and Reverend A.C. McDaniel. Elder McDaniel was Pastor of the Church of the Lord Jesus Christ of Vidor from June 25, 1960 until June 25, 2000. The church was originally located in Rose City. On April 15, 1973, a new church building was dedicated at its present location, 21987 IH 10, Vidor. In 1967, Elder McDaniel established Gulf Coast Apostolic Campmeeting. This annual meeting became a blessing to thousands who attended over the years. In the late 1970's he served as secretary of the Apostolic Minister's Fellowship. He also served on the Council of Elders for this same Fellowship. He actively supported Missionary Aurelio Rico and was instrumental in the construction of a church building in San Rafael, Mexico, that became known as the "Vidor Church". He served as secretary to Philippine Apostolic Missions, with Missionary E.W. Wheeler, from 1979-2000. In late 2001 and early 2002, Elder McDaniel oversaw the construction of the Headquarters Facilities for this mission, in Bagong Silang, Metro Manila. In 1980, Elder McDaniel saw a dream come to reality with the establishing of Vidor Christian Academy. This K-12 Christian School was mentioned as a prayer request in church publications as early as 1964. A new multipurpose facility was completed in 1990, which included classrooms, fellowship hall, and gymnasium. Survivors include his wife, Betty McDaniel; children, Cathy Seigrist and her husband, Colen; Carol McDaniel; and Windy McDaniel and his wife, Joyce; grandchildren, Phil Seigrist and his wife, Tiffany; Katrina Townley and her husband, Reverend James; LaShanda Connor and her husband, Jacob; Julie Ashworth and her husband, Charlie; Joanie Morvant and her husband, Randy; Brad McDaniel and his wife, Elizabeth; and Amy Louvier; fourteen great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; sister, Janice Dixson and her husband, David; and brother, Charles Young. He is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Gordon McDaniel; Willie McDaniel; and Reverend Melvin McDaniel; and sister Margie Gum. A gathering of Reverend H.W. McDaniel's family and friends will be 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m., Thursday, February 21, 2019, at First Pentecostal Church, 1420 North 5th Street, Silsbee. His funeral service will be 10:00 a.m., Friday, February 22, 2019, at the church. His interment will be 2:00 p.m. at Del Rose Dixson Cemetery, Vidor. Complete and updated information may be found at: broussards1889.com Religious Service Information First Pentecostal Church

1420 North 5th St

Silsbee, TX 77656

Send Flowers Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on Feb. 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to today's Obituaries for The Beaumont Enterprise Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close