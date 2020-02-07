Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Harry Leonard Rice Jr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Mr. Harry Leonard Rice, Jr. of Galveston, Texas passed away on Monday, February 3, 2020 at the age of 88.

Harry was born to parents Harry and Sarah Ann Rice on February 11, 1931 in Abilene, Texas. He grew up the youngest of five sisters: Imogene Taylor, Dorothy McClarty, Harriann Goldsmith, Betty Collins, and Edith Spicer.

After serving in the Navy, Harry opened a florist shop in Corpus Christi, Texas. There he developed a life- long friendship and travel partner with Alton Jones of Ballinger, Texas. Harry was widely known for artistic talent applied to the design and execution of special events. His innovative services were in demand throughout Texas for more than 50 years for weddings, anniversaries, large banquets, holiday celebrations, and Mardi Gras. His special linens, imported fabrics, custom floral arrangements, and theatrical designs made every event unique and special for his customers and audiences.

He is survived by several nieces and nephews. He was a faithful member of Moody Methodist Church in Galveston. A private family memorial will be held in Abilene, Texas where his ashes will be scattered on the West Texas ranch where in spent much of his boyhood. He would have been pleased to know remembrances were given in his name to Meals on Wheels

