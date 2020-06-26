Hattie Bell Scott Dumas, 81 of Beaumont, Texas went from her labor to begin her heavenly journey on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at Baptist Hospital. Hattie was a 1957 graduate of Hebert High School. She later attended Chenier Business College. She accepted Christ at an early age and was active in different ministries of West Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church. Hattie Bell served her Lord, family and community faithfully and untiringly until her health failed. She was preceded in death by her husbands, Willie Nash and John Louis Dumas; parents John Luke, Sr. and Gatsy Beatrice Scott; sons Kent Nash and Floyd Nash; brothers Chelcy Scott, John Luke Scott, Jr., and Christopher C. Scott, Sr. Hattie leaves to cherish her loving memories sons Dwight Joseph LeBlanc (Nancy), Scottie Lee Dumas; daughter Christal Thea Dumas; brothers, Joseph L. Scott (Girlean), and Don Eugene Scott; sisters Annie B. Scott Moye and Gwendolyn O'Day Scott-Lee (Ivory); daughter-in-law Violet Brooks Nash; goddaughter, Gatsy Moye; special daughter Pam Cobb-Hill; grandchildren Stacey Granger, Jardinay Dumas, Shantell LeBlanc (Korwin), Kent LeBlanc, Semaj LeBlanc, and Blake Wilson; 11 great grandchildren; and a host of nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends. A visitation will be held at 9 a.m. until the 11 a.m. home-going celebration of life service for Hattie Bell at West Tabernacle Baptist Church, 3605 Waco St. in Beaumont on Saturday, June 27, 2020. She will take her earthly rest at Greenlawn Cemetery. www.comeauxchapel.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Beaumont Enterprise from Jun. 26 to Jun. 27, 2020.