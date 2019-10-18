Haywood Johnson Jr Of Port Arthur, Texas, passed away on October 11, 2019
Funeral service will be held October 19, 2019 at 2:00pm at Starlight Missionary Baptist Church in Beaumont located at 1090 Buford Street, Beaumont, Texas 77701.
Early viewing will start at 12:00pm. Under the direction of Gabriel Funeral Home.
Haywood was born October 25, 1959, to Haywood Johnson Sr. and Leana Roberts Johnson Haywood Johnson Jr. was employed at the Port of Beaumont For 42 years.
He was proceeded in death by his wife of 27 years, Helen Bates Johnson, and his parents Haywood Johnson Sr. and Leana Johnson Roberts, and his sister Barbara Thompson.
He leaves to cherish his memory one son, Michael Bates of Port Arthur, three daughters, Shantel Johnson of Houston, Tx, Daysha Williams (Clifton) of Port Arthur, and Naomi Brown (Joseph) of Bossier City, La. Three sisters, Rosie Mae Jackson (L.C.), Willie Mae Carrier (Kenneth), and Carla Ann Elia, One brother, Kenneth Roy Johnson Sr. Four grandchildren whom he loved dearly. Kayleigh Williams, Raymond Williams, Clifton Williams Jr., and Jayce Brown. Six sister in-laws, Jeanette Porter, Carolyn Reaux, Betty Johnson, Edna Bates Haley, Shirley Bates Roy and Valerie Bates Long. Three brother in-laws, Kevin P. Bates, Dana Bates and Roland Bates. Lastly, leaves behind a host of uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, and lifelong friends whom he loved deeply.
Published in the The Beaumont Enterprise on Oct. 18, 2019