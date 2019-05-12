Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Heinie Dell "H. D." Pate. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

1939 - 2019 Heinie Dell "H. D." Pate, 79, of Bridge City, Texas, passed away on May 6, 2019, at his home in Bridge City. Born in Quail, Texas, on November 22, 1939, he was the son of William L. Pate and Eloise (Robinson) Pate. H. D. proudly served his country in the U. S. Army. In his early years, he played football for his high school in Austin and later played for the University of Texas at Arlington. He then went on to attend South Texas School of Law where he graduated with a law degree. H. D. served as City Attorney for the City of Bridge City for 35 years, and continued his private practice for a total of 50 years. Politics were always very important to H. D. and he supported the Democratic Party. At 11 years old, he served the House of Representatives as a page. H. D. loved to help people and was very involved in the community. During his 50 years as a resident of Bridge City, he served as Chair of the Board of Regents at Lamar University, President of Chamber of Commerce, Chair of East Texas Legal Services (now known as Lone Star Legal Aid), and was the former President of the Rotary Club . H. D. was also a member of the Lion's Club. He was chosen as Citizen of the Year and was a member of St. Henry Catholic Church. He enjoyed writing and wrote a column for many years for the Penny Record. H. D. loved country music and football, but he loved his wife, children, grandchildren and great-grandchild more than anything. He was a wonderful father and a loving husband. H. D.'s girls were the light of his life and he was very special to the boys. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Eloise Pate; his brothers, Walter Whitfield Pate, Billy Joe Pate, James Harold Pate, and Judge Pat Pate. He is survived by his loving wife of 28 years, Pat Pate of Bridge City; his children, Shelley Pate Goldstein and husband Tom Cox of Austin, and Penny Pate Rigney and husband Ross of Lake Charles; his step-children, Erik Michael Esser and wife Katharine of Fort Worth, and Paul Robert Esser and wife Jennifer of Doylestown, Pennsylvania; his grandchildren, Jordan Goldstein, Juliet Goldstein, Zac Picard and wife Laura, Mac McHale, Jack McHale, Daisy Rigney, and Rosco Rigney; his great-granddaughter, Liza Jane Picard; his nieces and nephews, Tommy Pate of Kingwood, Texas, Pat Pate, Jr. of Poteau, Oklahoma, Bill Pate of Poteau, Julie Pate of Poteau, and Kirksey Pate of Poteau; along with numerous other nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Lone Star Legal Aid or Catholic Charities. A memorial service will be held at later date. Cremation is under the direction of Claybar Funeral Home in Orange. Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on May 12, 2019

